Tata Power Company Ltd spurts 0.35%, up for five straight sessions

Tata Power Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 359.2, up 0.35% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 4.95% in last one year as compared to a 2.67% gain in NIFTY and a 19.92% gain in the Nifty Energy.

Tata Power Company Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 359.2, up 0.35% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.45% on the day, quoting at 22810.7. The Sensex is at 75366.78, down 0.49%. Tata Power Company Ltd has added around 0.1% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Tata Power Company Ltd is a constituent, has added around 6.22% in last one month and is currently quoting at 31769.65, down 0.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 39.88 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 77.16 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 360.1, up 0.35% on the day. Tata Power Company Ltd is down 4.95% in last one year as compared to a 2.67% gain in NIFTY and a 19.92% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 32.05 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

