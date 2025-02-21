Coal India Ltd soars 0.58%, gains for fifth straight session

Coal India Ltd is quoting at Rs 370.1, up 0.58% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 16.86% in last one year as compared to a 2.67% jump in NIFTY and a 19.92% jump in the Nifty Energy.

Coal India Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 370.1, up 0.58% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.45% on the day, quoting at 22810.7. The Sensex is at 75366.78, down 0.49%. Coal India Ltd has slipped around 2.4% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Coal India Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 6.22% in last one month and is currently quoting at 31769.65, down 0.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 24.97 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 59.18 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 13.18 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

