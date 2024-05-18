Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Power Company Ltd spurts 1.18%, rises for fifth straight session

Tata Power Company Ltd spurts 1.18%, rises for fifth straight session

Image
Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Tata Power Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 441.45, up 1.18% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 114.45% in last one year as compared to a 23.61% jump in NIFTY and a 70.43% jump in the Nifty Energy.

Tata Power Company Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 441.45, up 1.18% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.16% on the day, quoting at 22502. The Sensex is at 74005.94, up 0.12%. Tata Power Company Ltd has gained around 3.12% in last one month.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Tata Power Company Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.73% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40302.5, up 0.32% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 26.18 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 156.33 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 443, up 1.16% on the day. Tata Power Company Ltd is up 114.45% in last one year as compared to a 23.61% jump in NIFTY and a 70.43% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 62.51 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Utilties stocks edge higher

Utilties shares fall

Utilties shares gain

Utilties shares gain

Utilties stocks rise

Balkrishna Industries Ltd up for five straight sessions

Benchmarks hover near opening levels; Pharma shares rises

Bharat Dynamics Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Kirti Investment reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.44 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Volumes spurt at Balkrishna Industries Ltd counter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 18 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story