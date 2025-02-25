Lemon Tree Hotels signs new property in Shirdi, Maharashtra

Lemon Tree Hotels announced the signing of Lemon Tree Hotel, Shirdi, Maharashtra. The property shall be managed by Carnation Hotels, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lemon Tree Hotels, and is expected to start operations in FY 2028.

Lemon Tree Hotel, Shirdi, Maharashtra will feature 50 well-appointed rooms, a restaurant, a banquet hall, a meeting room, a swimming pool, a spa and other public areas. The nearest airport, Shirdi International Airport, is approximately 14.8 kms from the property. Sainagar Shirdi Railway Station is about 3 kms away from the property. The hotel is also well-connected by road, offering easy access to both public and private transport.

