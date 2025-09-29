Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Supreme Petrochem Ltd counter

Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Bikaji Foods International Ltd, Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd, Sammaan Capital Ltd, Tejas Networks Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 29 September 2025.

Bikaji Foods International Ltd, Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd, Sammaan Capital Ltd, Tejas Networks Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 29 September 2025.

Supreme Petrochem Ltd clocked volume of 1.39 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 31.98 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4335 shares. The stock gained 10.62% to Rs.962.70. Volumes stood at 13502 shares in the last session.

Bikaji Foods International Ltd clocked volume of 1.59 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 10.78 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14733 shares. The stock lost 0.68% to Rs.726.30. Volumes stood at 18278 shares in the last session.

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd clocked volume of 5.01 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.79 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.05 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.53% to Rs.134.60. Volumes stood at 1.31 lakh shares in the last session.

Sammaan Capital Ltd notched up volume of 25.49 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.55 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.61 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.65% to Rs.148.40. Volumes stood at 4.68 lakh shares in the last session.

Tejas Networks Ltd clocked volume of 2.18 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.52 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 61973 shares. The stock gained 1.14% to Rs.595.55. Volumes stood at 1.21 lakh shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

