Volumes soar at Supreme Petrochem Ltd counter

Bikaji Foods International Ltd, Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd, Sammaan Capital Ltd, Tejas Networks Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 29 September 2025.
Supreme Petrochem Ltd clocked volume of 1.39 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 31.98 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4335 shares. The stock gained 10.62% to Rs.962.70. Volumes stood at 13502 shares in the last session.
Bikaji Foods International Ltd clocked volume of 1.59 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 10.78 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14733 shares. The stock lost 0.68% to Rs.726.30. Volumes stood at 18278 shares in the last session.
Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd clocked volume of 5.01 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.79 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.05 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.53% to Rs.134.60. Volumes stood at 1.31 lakh shares in the last session.
Sammaan Capital Ltd notched up volume of 25.49 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.55 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.61 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.65% to Rs.148.40. Volumes stood at 4.68 lakh shares in the last session.
Tejas Networks Ltd clocked volume of 2.18 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.52 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 61973 shares. The stock gained 1.14% to Rs.595.55. Volumes stood at 1.21 lakh shares in the last session.
