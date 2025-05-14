Tata Power Q4 PAT climbs 16% YoY to Rs 1,043 cr

Tata Power Company's consolidated net profit jumped 16.49% to Rs 1,042.83 crore on a 7.88% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 17,095.88 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) increased 4.08% YoY to Rs 1,599.69 crore in Q4 FY25.

The company said that higher power sales from all generating plants, ramp up of all module and cell lines in Tirunelveli, significant strides in solar rooftop business pan-India (achieving 1.5 lakh installation milestone) contributed significantly to the overall growth.

EBITDA jumped 14% to Rs 3,829 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 3,358 crore in Q4 FY24.

On segmental front, renewable business PAT jumped 62% YoY in Q4 FY25 to Rs 469 crore and T&D business PAT grows 50% YoY to Rs 616 crore in Q4FY25.

The rooftop solar segment achieves Rs 100 crore PAT milestone during Q4FY25.

In Q4 FY25, the distribution segment recorded an impressive 73% YoY growth in PAT, driven primarily by Odisha DISCOMs' strong performance. Odisha DISCOMs' PAT surged 3x to Rs 275 crore, supported by improved billing and collection efficiencies, along with lower ECL provisions.

Also Read

On full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit increased 7.43% to Rs 3,971 crore on 6.56% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 65,478.24 crore in FY25 over FY24.

In FY25, The company commissioned over 2.5 GW of renewable capacitycomprising 1 GW of in-house utility-scale projects, 600 MW of rooftop solar (~782 MWp), and 900 MW for third-party customers showcasing its expertise to execute at speed and scale. The company has nearly 3 GW capacity under development across states like Karnataka and Maharashtra. It has secured over 6,800 MW of grid connectivity, and has acquired more than 30,000 acres of land for setting up the ongoing 5.4 MW of projects in pipeline.

The company stated that to meet the FY26 all-India expected peak demand of 277 GW, all its renewable and thermal generation plants continue to operate at optimal capacity to ensure the most cost-effective and reliable power supply.

The 1,000 MW Bhivpuri Pumped Hydro Project has secured key approvals, including from the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), and is set to begin construction in H1 FY26 with commissioning targeted by Aug 2028. Work on the 1,800 MW Shirawata project is expected to start in later part of the year and will get commissioned in 2030. With the starting of work at the 600 MW Khorlochhu Hydro project in Bhutan (part of a broader 5 GW clean energy MoU with Bhutan), the Company is advancing the regional energy security, the company stated in regulatory filing.

Praveer Sinha, CEO and managing director, Tata Power, said "FY25 has been a remarkable year for Tata Power, with the company achieving a record-breaking PAT exceeding Rs 5,000 crore, driven by exceptional contributions across all our business segments.

Q4FY25 marks 22nd consecutive quarter of PAT growth, highlighted by several significant milestones. For the first time, we surpassed 1 GW in renewable capacity additions within a single year and are now targeting 2 GW in FY26. Our rooftop solar business has performed impressively, reaching over 1.5 lakh installations, with a total installed capacity of 3 GW. Additionally, our 4.3 GW cell and 4.3 GW module manufacturing facility in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu produced 3,291 MW of modules and 846 MW of cells during the year. Our Distribution segment also delivered strong results, with PAT from Odisha Discoms surging 3x in Q4FY25 and 43 % in FY25.

Building on this strong growth trajectory, we are poised to shape the contours of a new energy era advancing Indias energy self-reliance and powering its transformative journey to become the worlds third-largest economy."

Meanwhile, the companys board recommended a final dividend of Rs 2.25 per equity share of Rs 1 each to the members for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, subject to the approval of the members at the forthcoming 106th annual general meeting (AGM).

The AGM will be held on Friday, July 4, 2025. If the dividend is approved by the members at AGM, it will be paid on and from Monday, 7 July 2025. The company has fixed record date as Friday, 20 June 2025.

Tata Power Company, a leading integrated power company and a part of the Tata Group. It owns a diversified portfolio of 15.7 GW. This portfolio spans the entire power value chain, from renewable and conventional energy generation to transmission, distribution, trading, storage solutions, and solar cell and module manufacturing.

The counter added 2.02% to end at Rs 397 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News