Eicher Motors consolidated net profit rises 27.25% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.41% to Rs 5150.38 crore

Net profit of Eicher Motors rose 27.25% to Rs 1362.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1070.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.41% to Rs 5150.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4173.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.33% to Rs 4734.44 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4001.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.19% to Rs 18538.21 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 16234.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

5150.384173.3518538.2116234.0224.4227.0425.4226.651870.531550.266662.405799.621669.161385.015933.075202.021362.151070.454734.444001.01

Powered by Capital Market - Live News