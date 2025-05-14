Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Eicher Motors consolidated net profit rises 27.25% in the March 2025 quarter

Eicher Motors consolidated net profit rises 27.25% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 5:54 PM IST
Sales rise 23.41% to Rs 5150.38 crore

Net profit of Eicher Motors rose 27.25% to Rs 1362.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1070.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.41% to Rs 5150.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4173.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.33% to Rs 4734.44 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4001.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.19% to Rs 18538.21 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 16234.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales5150.384173.35 23 18538.2116234.02 14 OPM %24.4227.04 -25.4226.65 - PBDT1870.531550.26 21 6662.405799.62 15 PBT1669.161385.01 21 5933.075202.02 14 NP1362.151070.45 27 4734.444001.01 18

First Published: May 14 2025 | 5:40 PM IST

