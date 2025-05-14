Jubilant Foodworks consolidated net profit declines 76.86% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 33.64% to Rs 2103.18 crore

Net profit of Jubilant Foodworks declined 76.86% to Rs 48.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 207.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 33.64% to Rs 2103.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1573.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 47.22% to Rs 210.76 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 399.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 43.97% to Rs 8141.73 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5655.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

2103.181573.808141.735655.0918.4819.7819.2620.24283.24223.711120.46913.5069.5254.86313.94315.5548.01207.52210.76399.34

Powered by Capital Market - Live News