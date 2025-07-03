Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Power Renewable Energy commissions 752 MW solar projects in Q1 FY26

Tata Power Renewable Energy commissions 752 MW solar projects in Q1 FY26

Image
Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL),a subsidiary of The Tata Power Company, has commissioned 752 MW of renewable Solar projects in Q1 FY26 a record quarterly addition, up 112% from 354 MW in Q1 FY25.

With the Q1 FY26 commissioning, TPREL'S total utility-scale operational capacity now stands at 5.6 GW, including 4.6 GW solar and 1 GW wind. It further plans to commission 1.7 GW of its utility owned capacity during FY26 apart from 1 GW of third-party projects.

Tata Power targets 7.3 GW of total operational capacity by FY26-end, with solar capacity at 5.6 GW and wind capacity at 1.7 GW.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Chinese stocks edge up to seven-month high

INR tests one-month high as greenback stays weak

CRIZAC IPO subscribed 2.75 times

Benchmarks end lower amid late sell-off; Nifty slips below 25,450

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index rises 1.45%

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 5:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story