Tata Power Renewable Energy commissions 752 MW solar projects in Q1 FY26

Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL),a subsidiary of The Tata Power Company, has commissioned 752 MW of renewable Solar projects in Q1 FY26 a record quarterly addition, up 112% from 354 MW in Q1 FY25.

With the Q1 FY26 commissioning, TPREL'S total utility-scale operational capacity now stands at 5.6 GW, including 4.6 GW solar and 1 GW wind. It further plans to commission 1.7 GW of its utility owned capacity during FY26 apart from 1 GW of third-party projects.

Tata Power targets 7.3 GW of total operational capacity by FY26-end, with solar capacity at 5.6 GW and wind capacity at 1.7 GW.