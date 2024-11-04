Tata Power Renewable Energy reports standalone net loss of Rs 129.69 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.35% to Rs 2874.21 crore

Net loss of Tata Power Renewable Energy reported to Rs 129.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 251.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 10.35% to Rs 2874.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2604.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.2874.212604.7225.7627.91618.04534.94406.95312.93-129.69251.16

