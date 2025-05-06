Tata Power Renewable Energy standalone net profit declines 71.73% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 15.31% to Rs 3675.29 crore

Net profit of Tata Power Renewable Energy declined 71.73% to Rs 76.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 271.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 15.31% to Rs 3675.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4339.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 51.79% to Rs 464.96 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 964.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 17.70% to Rs 11273.77 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 13698.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

3675.294339.8811273.7713698.1020.4819.6425.4621.51653.66692.212384.702229.80444.02480.811538.141356.5276.82271.74464.96964.51

