Vippy Spinpro standalone net profit declines 8.27% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 10.65% to Rs 70.04 crore

Net profit of Vippy Spinpro declined 8.27% to Rs 2.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.65% to Rs 70.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 63.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 164.14% to Rs 11.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.95% to Rs 279.45 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 249.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales70.0463.30 11 279.45249.63 12 OPM %6.9810.93 -9.297.10 - PBDT6.926.35 9 26.5015.70 69 PBT4.323.69 17 16.465.87 180 NP2.552.78 -8 11.494.35 164

First Published: May 06 2025 | 7:31 AM IST

