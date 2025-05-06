Vippy Spinpro standalone net profit declines 8.27% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.65% to Rs 70.04 crore

Net profit of Vippy Spinpro declined 8.27% to Rs 2.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.65% to Rs 70.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 63.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 164.14% to Rs 11.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.95% to Rs 279.45 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 249.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

70.0463.30279.45249.636.9810.939.297.106.926.3526.5015.704.323.6916.465.872.552.7811.494.35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News