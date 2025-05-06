Vippy Spinpro standalone net profit declines 8.27% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.65% to Rs 70.04 croreNet profit of Vippy Spinpro declined 8.27% to Rs 2.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.65% to Rs 70.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 63.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 164.14% to Rs 11.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.95% to Rs 279.45 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 249.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
