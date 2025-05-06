Rategain Travel appoints Rohan Mittal as CFO

Rategain Travel Technologies said that its board has approved the appointment of Rohan Mittal as chief financial officer (CFO) with effect from 6 May 2025.

Tanmaya Das has resigned as chief executive officer (CEO) with effect from 5 May 2025. He will continue to remain associated with the Company in capacity other than Chief Financial Officer till June 30, 2025 to facilitate smooth transition.

Rohan Mittal has completed his education from IIM Lucknow (MBA) and Punjab Engineering College (BE, Hons). Mittal brings over 18 years of experience in financial leadership, business transformation, and strategic planning.

Most recently, he served as the group chief financial officer at Yatra Online Inc., where he played a pivotal role in listing the company on the Indian stock exchanges. Before Yatra, Mittal held key leadership positions at AllCargo Logistics (AllCargo), His expertise in mergers and acquisitions, fundraising, and financial controllership will be invaluable to RateGain as the company continues to expand its global presence and drive innovation using AI for its customers.

Bhanu Chopra, founder and managing director of RateGain, commented, "Rohan's ability to drive growth across businesses and a deeper understanding of turning strategy into action will be key for driving growth at RateGain as we get ready to deepen our commitment for an AI-led future. I welcome him to the team and wish him the best of luck.

Rohan will succeed Tanmaya Das who has played a pivotal role over the last 10 years in driving RateGains growth and will be with RateGain till 30th June to help with a smooth transition.

The company has also elevated Deepak Kapoor as chief technology officer (CTO), who has played an instrumental role in the development of AI-based SaaS products and cloud-native data and application platforms for the company.

RateGain Travel Technologies Limited is a global provider of AI-powered SaaS solutions for travel and hospitality that works with more than 3,200 customers and over 700 partners in more than 100 countries helping them accelerate revenue generation through acquisition, retention, and wallet share expansion.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 39.9% to Rs 56.54 crore on 10.6% increase in net sales to Rs 278.71 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

The counter shed 0.13% to end at Rs 447 on Monday, 5 May 2025.

