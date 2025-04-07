Tata Power to install 100 MW battery energy storage system in Mumbai

Tata Power Company said that it has received approval from the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) to install a 100 MW battery energy storage system (BESS) in Mumbai over the next two years.

The entire 100 MW system will be installed across ten strategically located sites, especially near load centres across Mumbai Distribution, centrally monitored and controlled from Tata Powers Power System Control Center.

The company said the BESS, equipped with advanced black start functionality, will enable a swift recovery of power supply to critical infrastructure, including the metro, hospitals, airport, and data centers, in case of grid disturbances. This will prevent large-scale blackouts and enhance Mumbais power network resilience. With high ramp-rate capability, the BESS will facilitate peak load management, ensuring a stable and balanced power supply even during high-demand periods.

Beyond enhancing grid reliability, the BESS will offer ancillary services, including frequency regulation and voltage support, further strengthening grid stability. It will also enable better utilization of solar energy by storing surplus daytime power and making it available during peak demand, ensuring optimal renewable energy integration.

The BESS will incorporate three layers of temperature monitoring and fire suppression systems at the cell, module, and rack levels to reduce the risks of fire hazards. The system will have high round-trip efficiency with reduced auxiliary consumption, thereby enhancing operational performance and extending the storage systems lifespan.

With this initiative, Tata Power Mumbai continues to drive technology innovation and sustainability, reinforcing its commitment to delivering reliable, efficient, and future-ready power solutions for the city.

Tata Power Company, a leading integrated power company and a part of the Tata Group, India's largest multinational business conglomerate, owns a diversified portfolio of 15.6 GW. This portfolio spans the entire power value chain, from renewable and conventional energy generation to transmission, distribution, trading, storage solutions, and solar cell and module manufacturing.

Also Read

The companys consolidated net profit rose 8.2% YoY to Rs 1,030.70 crore in the quarter ended 31st December 2024. Net sales increased 5.1% to Rs 15,391.06 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 14,651 crore in Q3 FY24.

Shares of Tata Power Company tumbled 4.05% to Rs 354 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News