Metal stocks edge lower

Last Updated : Apr 07 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Metal stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Metal index decreasing 1856.96 points or 6.53% at 26593.48 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Metal index, National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 8.88%), JSW Steel Ltd (down 8.62%),Tata Steel Ltd (down 7.97%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 7.37%),Vedanta Ltd (down 7%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 6.4%), Jindal Stainless Ltd (down 6.21%), NMDC Ltd (down 6.21%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 5.87%), and APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 5.46%).

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 2272.85 or 4.96% at 43594.32.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 546.16 points or 3.88% at 13513.79.

The Nifty 50 index was down 926.65 points or 4.05% at 21977.8.

The BSE Sensex index was down 2709.08 points or 3.59% at 72655.61.

On BSE,366 shares were trading in green, 3661 were trading in red and 147 were unchanged.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Apr 07 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

