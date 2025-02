Can Fin Homes standalone net profit rises 5.99% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.42% to Rs 986.11 crore

Net profit of Can Fin Homes rose 5.99% to Rs 212.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 200.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 9.42% to Rs 986.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 901.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.986.11901.2492.0891.44272.45258.78269.12255.69212.12200.14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News