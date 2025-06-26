Tata Steel Ltd spurts 0.86%, rises for fifth straight session

Tata Steel Ltd is quoting at Rs 157.74, up 0.86% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 9.43% in last one year as compared to a 5.65% spurt in NIFTY and a 3.72% spurt in the Nifty Metal.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Tata Steel Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 1.17% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9329.2, up 0.8% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 184.7 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 221.77 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 157.59, up 0.66% on the day. Tata Steel Ltd is down 9.43% in last one year as compared to a 5.65% spurt in NIFTY and a 3.72% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.