Tata Steel UK celebrates groundbreaking event of new EAF facility in Port Talbot

Tata Steel UK celebrated a historic milestone in its green transformation journey with the groundbreaking event for the company's state-of-the-art Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) facility in Port Talbot.

The new EAFset to be commissioned at the end of 2027is expected to reduce Port Talbot's carbon emissions by approximately 90%, equivalent to 5 million tonnes of CO₂ per year, while securing high-quality sustainable steel production and supporting 5,000 UK jobs directly.

