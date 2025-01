Tata Technologies standalone net profit rises 9.75% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.50% to Rs 748.20 crore

Net profit of Tata Technologies rose 9.75% to Rs 103.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 94.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 7.50% to Rs 748.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 695.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.748.20695.9819.6018.96158.92144.95139.03128.26103.2494.07

