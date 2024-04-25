Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Tele slides as net loss widens to Rs 309 cr in Q4

Tata Tele slides as net loss widens to Rs 309 cr in Q4

Last Updated : Apr 25 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) fell 1.61% to Rs 83.86 after the company's consolidated net loss widened to Rs 309.34 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 277.07 crore posted in Q4 FY23.

Revenue from operations grew by 15.41% year on year (YoY) to Rs 323.29 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2024.

Pre-tax loss for fourth quarter of FY24 increased to Rs 309.34 crore from Rs 277.07 crore recorded in corresponding quarter previous year.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

EBITDA grew 8.19% to Rs 142.45 crore during the quarter as against Rs 131.67 crore posted in Q4 FY23.

On a full year basis, the companys net loss increased to Rs 1,228.44 crore in FY24 as against Rs 1,144.72 crore posted in FY23. Revenue from operations rose 7.72% to Rs 1,191.65 crore in the financial year ended 31 March 2024.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) is a leading player in the connectivity and communication solutions market for SMEs. With services ranging from Connectivity, Collaboration, Cloud & SaaS, Security, and Marketing solutions, we offer a comprehensive portfolio of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) solutions for businesses in India under the brand name Tata Tele Business Services (TTBS).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Exicom Tele-Systems makes strong debut

Kashyap Tele-Medicines reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

Exicom Tele-Systems consolidated net profit rises 38.95% in the December 2023 quarter

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) reports standalone net loss of Rs 309.34 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sensex slides 417 pts; auto shares in demand

Avantel consolidated net profit rises 26.17% in the March 2024 quarter

Welspun Living consolidated net profit rises 16.44% in the March 2024 quarter

Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital standalone net profit declines 6.51% in the March 2024 quarter

H G Infra soars on entry in energy, green hydrogen segment

Avantel Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 25 2024 | 2:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story