Stock Alert: Biocon, SBI Cards and Payment Services, Oil India, Newgen Software Technologies, Mahindra Logistics

RBL Bank shares are banned from F&O trading on 26 August 2025.
Stocks to Watch:
Biocon said that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Biocon Pharma, has received tentative approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Sitagliptin Tablets USP in 25 mg, 50 mg, and 100 mg strengths.
SBI Cards and Payment Services has announced the signing of an agreement with Flipkart to launch a new co-branded credit card, the Flipkart SBI Card.
Oil India has announced the execution of a joint venture agreement with Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) to develop City Gas Distribution (CGD) infrastructure in Arunachal Pradesh.
Newgen Software Technologies has received and accepted a purchase order valued at Rs 73.12 crore for a large-scale scanning and digitization project.
Mahindra Logistics announced the resignation of chief financial officer (CFO) Saurabh Taneja, effective 19 September 2025, with Isha Dalal appointed as the new CFO effective 22 September 2025.
Bajaj Finserv informed that its subsidiary, Bajaj Finserv Direct (BFS-D), has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary named Bajaj Technology Services Inc. (BTS Inc.) in the state of Delaware, USA. Effective 19 August 2025, BTS Inc. has become a step-down subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv.
PB Fintech board has approved the reappointment of Alok Bansal as executive vice chairman and Yashish Dahiya as chairman, executive director, and CEO, both for a five-year term starting in 2026.
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services has entered into a five-year agreement with Standard Chartered Bank to provide its prepaid payment instruments platform to the banks corporate customers.
G R Infraprojects has received a letter of intent (LOI) from REC Power Development and Consultancy for a transmission system project in Madhya Pradesh.
