Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zaggle inks five-year agreement with Standard Chartered Bank

Zaggle inks five-year agreement with Standard Chartered Bank

Image
Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 8:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services (Zaggle) has entered into a five-year agreement with Standard Chartered Bank.

As part of this agreement, Zaggle will act as a solutions provider by making its offerings, like the prepaid payment instruments platform, available to corporate customers referred by Standard Chartered Bank.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services (Zaggle) is a leading player in spend management, with a differentiated value proposition and diversified user base. The company operates in the business-to-business-to-customer segment. It is one of the largest numbers of issued prepaid cards in India in partnership with its banking partners. Additionally, the company has a diversified portfolio of software as a service (SaaS) products, including tax and payroll software, and a wide touchpoint reach.

The companys standalone net profit surged 54.8% to Rs 25.88 crore on a 31.4% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 331.49 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

The scrip fell 3.69% to settle at Rs 396.75 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mankind Pharma allots 29,742 equity shares under ESOP

JSW Infrastructure receives upgrade in credit ratings from Fitch

INR slides to three-week low against US dollar, bond yields rise

Government revises Wheat Stock limit till 31st March 2026

Vikran Engineering IPO subscribed 2.38 times

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 8:21 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story