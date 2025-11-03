TBO Tek consolidated net profit rises 12.41% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.92% to Rs 567.51 crore

Net profit of TBO Tek rose 12.41% to Rs 67.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 60.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 25.92% to Rs 567.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 450.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.567.51450.6915.5216.7294.3883.9878.2371.2767.5560.09

Powered by Capital Market - Live News