S J S Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 48.38% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.40% to Rs 241.76 crore

Net profit of S J S Enterprises rose 48.38% to Rs 43.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 29.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 25.40% to Rs 241.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 192.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.241.76192.7928.2825.9171.8849.8358.0538.7543.0329.00

Powered by Capital Market - Live News