Westlife Foodworld consolidated net profit rises 7597.22% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.59% to Rs 637.48 crore

Net profit of Westlife Foodworld rose 7597.22% to Rs 27.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.59% to Rs 637.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 615.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.637.48615.3610.5312.3541.5550.92-15.860.7027.710.36

