Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection consolidated net profit rises 49.88% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection rose 49.88% to Rs 18.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.38% to Rs 255.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 242.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.255.16242.1310.2810.5728.5422.7121.8916.5718.5412.37

