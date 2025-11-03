Wockhardt reports consolidated net profit of Rs 78.00 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.34% to Rs 782.00 crore

Net profit of Wockhardt reported to Rs 78.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 22.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 3.34% to Rs 782.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 809.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.782.00809.0022.7613.60144.0046.0091.00-9.0078.00-22.00

