VRL Logistics standalone net profit rises 39.28% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of VRL Logistics rose 39.28% to Rs 49.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 35.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 0.32% to Rs 796.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 799.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.796.96799.4818.9716.64133.88113.1069.1249.3049.8935.82

