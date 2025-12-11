Astra Microwave Products secures order worth Rs 171.38 cr

From Indian Meteorological Department

Astra Microwave Products has received an order from Indian Meteorological Department for procurement of 06 (Six) Nos. of Klystron-based S-band Polarimetric Doppler Weather Radars (DWRs) along with associated systems including AWS and Disdrometers with 03 years warranty followed by 07 years CAMC for a total consideration of Rs.171.38 crore inclusive of all applicable taxes and GST.

