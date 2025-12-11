Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Astra Microwave Products secures order worth Rs 171.38 cr

Astra Microwave Products secures order worth Rs 171.38 cr

Image
Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

From Indian Meteorological Department

Astra Microwave Products has received an order from Indian Meteorological Department for procurement of 06 (Six) Nos. of Klystron-based S-band Polarimetric Doppler Weather Radars (DWRs) along with associated systems including AWS and Disdrometers with 03 years warranty followed by 07 years CAMC for a total consideration of Rs.171.38 crore inclusive of all applicable taxes and GST.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Oswal Pumps receives order worth Rs 380 cr from MSEDCL

RBI accords prior approval for acquisition of up to 9.99% stake in Suryoday Small Finance Bank

S&P Global Ratings recognizes Biocon Biologics' accelerated debt reduction

SEAMEC update on deployment of vessel 'SEAMEC III'

Honasa acquires 95% stake in Reginald Men

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 5:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story