Oswal Pumps receives order worth Rs 380 cr from MSEDCL

Oswal Pumps has today received Letter of Empanelment/ Letter of Award from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited for 13,738 Off-Grid DC Solar Photovoltaic Water Pumping Systems ('SPWPS') which is to be executed within 1 (One) year under the PM Kusum B Scheme Magel Tyala Saur Krishi Pump Yojna. The total value of 13,738 SPWPS is Rs. 380 crore approx. (including GST).

