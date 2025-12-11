Tata Power bags Jejuri Hinjewadi Power Transmission project

Tata Power Company has received a Letter of Intent (LOI) from REC Power Development and Consultancy , a wholly owned subsidiary of REC, for the acquisition of Jejuri Hinjewadi Power Transmission, a project special purpose vehicle (SPV).

The Project SPV, Jejuri Hinjewadi Power Transmission, will be developed on a Build-Own-Operate Transfer basis to provide transmission services for 35 years from the Scheduled Commercial Operation Date (SCOD), set 24 months after the SPV transfer.

The project includes construction and commissioning of approximately 115 km of 400 kV double-circuit (D/c) line between Jejuri and Hinjewadi and extension of 400 kV GIS line bays at substations in both locations.