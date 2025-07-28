TCC Concept consolidated net profit rises 73.48% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 87.21% to Rs 22.11 crore

Net profit of TCC Concept rose 73.48% to Rs 9.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 87.21% to Rs 22.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.22.1111.8181.0969.9418.248.7113.467.129.425.43

