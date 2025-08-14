TCI Express consolidated net profit declines 12.69% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.13% to Rs 286.75 crore

Net profit of TCI Express declined 12.69% to Rs 19.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 22.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 2.13% to Rs 286.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 292.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

