Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.26 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Reported sales nil

Net loss of Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals reported to Rs 6.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 2453.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 871.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0871.080-8.04-6.262481.14-6.262472.85-6.262453.20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News