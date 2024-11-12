Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

TCI Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.43 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Net Loss of TCI Industries reported to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 61.54% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.420.26 62 OPM %-90.48-138.46 -PBDT-0.38-0.35 -9 PBT-0.43-0.40 -8 NP-0.43-0.40 -8

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 3:08 PM IST

