Sales rise 50.00% to Rs 0.24 croreNet profit of Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers rose 175.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 50.00% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.240.16 50 OPM %58.3331.25 -PBDT0.140.05 180 PBT0.140.05 180 NP0.110.04 175
