Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers standalone net profit rises 175.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Bharat Bhushan Finance &amp; Commodity Brokers standalone net profit rises 175.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 50.00% to Rs 0.24 crore

Net profit of Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers rose 175.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 50.00% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.240.16 50 OPM %58.3331.25 -PBDT0.140.05 180 PBT0.140.05 180 NP0.110.04 175

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open higher, GIFT Nifty up 100 pts; ITC, TaMo Q1 numbers today

Harris calls Trump's false claims about race divisive, disrespectful

LIVE news updates: Kerala CM Vijayan to chair all-party meeting on Wayanad landslides

China's Communist Party expels ex-CNPC chairman for discipline violations

Ceigall India IPO opens tomorrow; GMP, price band, key details to know

First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 7:25 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story