Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha standalone net profit rises 220.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha rose 220.00% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 14.46% to Rs 5.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.

