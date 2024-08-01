Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha standalone net profit rises 220.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 14.46% to Rs 5.70 crore

Net profit of Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha rose 220.00% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 14.46% to Rs 5.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales5.704.98 14 OPM %4.394.62 -PBDT0.330.29 14 PBT0.160.05 220 NP0.160.05 220

First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 7:25 AM IST

