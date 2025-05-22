TCS announces 5-year engagement with Finland-based DNA

To accelerate DNA's cloud transformation program

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced a five-year partnership with DNA, one of Finland's leading telecommunications providers, to accelerate its cloud transformation program.

Under the agreement, TCS will lead the migration of up to 80% of DNA's enterprise applications to the public cloud by 2030. Building on the successful 17-year collaboration between TCS and DNA, this partnership is designed to enhance customer experience, drive operational efficiency, and deliver significant cost optimization.

As part of DNA's broader Journey to the Cloud' program, TCS will leverage its proprietary tools, TCS Cloud Counsel and TCS Migration Factory on Google Cloud to streamline and automate key migration processes. In the initial phase of the program, more than 100 applications will be migrated to Google Cloud over the next 24 months. To support this at scale, TCS will establish a dedicated Cloud Migration Factory at its nearshore delivery center in Portugal, ensuring efficient management of application migration and modernization.

