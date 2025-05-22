Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Emerald Leisures reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.38 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Emerald Leisures reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.38 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.07% to Rs 4.01 crore

Net Loss of Emerald Leisures reported to Rs 2.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.07% to Rs 4.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales4.014.18 -4 OPM %27.4321.53 -PBDT-1.83-1.85 1 PBT-2.38-2.62 9 NP-2.38-2.62 9

