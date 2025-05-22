HEC Infra Projects standalone net profit rises 2080.77% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 65.01% to Rs 46.50 crore

Net profit of HEC Infra Projects rose 2080.77% to Rs 5.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 65.01% to Rs 46.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 28.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 95.76% to Rs 9.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 51.92% to Rs 112.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 73.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

46.5028.18112.1073.7919.186.3212.447.147.451.9311.846.807.551.9311.706.635.670.269.244.72

