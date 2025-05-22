Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ramsons Projects standalone net profit declines 28.16% in the March 2025 quarter

Ramsons Projects standalone net profit declines 28.16% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 5:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 15.79% to Rs 0.22 crore

Net profit of Ramsons Projects declined 28.16% to Rs 2.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.79% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 15.84% to Rs 2.71 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 100.00% to Rs 1.06 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.220.19 16 1.060.53 100 OPM %27.2768.42 -63.2150.94 - PBDT2.661.45 83 3.271.53 114 PBT2.661.45 83 3.261.52 114 NP2.273.16 -28 2.713.22 -16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Udaipur Cement Works standalone net profit rises 114.46% in the March 2025 quarter

Bharat Gears reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.71 crore in the March 2025 quarter

South West Pinnacle Exploration consolidated net profit rises 256.79% in the March 2025 quarter

Mehai Technology consolidated net profit rises 1088.89% in the March 2025 quarter

Barbeque-Nation Hospitality reports consolidated net loss of Rs 20.23 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 22 2025 | 5:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story