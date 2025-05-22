Fervent Synergies reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.50 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 63.64% to Rs 5.40 crore

Net profit of Fervent Synergies reported to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 13.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 63.64% to Rs 5.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 14.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 2.95 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 12.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 33.53% to Rs 32.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 24.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

5.4014.8532.4624.319.44-91.259.21-52.490.51-13.592.99-12.800.50-13.602.95-12.840.50-13.412.95-12.84

