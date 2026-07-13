For transformation of ABB's global network operations

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced an expanded collaboration with ABB, a global technology leader in electrification and automation, to transform its global network operations. The engagement marks the next phase of a trusted 20-year partnership.

As part of this multi-million, multi-year deal, TCS will scale its role from managing infrastructure and applications to delivering end-to-end global network operations, through an integrated network-as-a-service model. TCS will help ABB improve user experience, enhance operational efficiency, strengthen security and compliance, scale service delivery, and prepare for next-generation digital operations. At the core of this engagement is ABB's Future Network Model programme, an enterprise-wide initiative to transform its global network into a standardized, centrally managed digital infrastructure.