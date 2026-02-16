TCS expands partnership with AMD

To co-develop rack-scale AI infrastructure based on AMD "Helios" platform

Tata Consultancy Services and AMD (NASDAQ: AMD), a leader in high-performance and AI computing, have expanded their strategic collaboration. TCS, through its subsidiary HyperVault AI Data Center (HyperVault), and AMD will co-develop a rack-scale AI infrastructure design based on the AMD Helios platform in support of India's national AI initiatives.

Powered by AMD Instinct MI455X GPUs, next-generation AMD EPYC Venice CPUs, AMD Pensando Vulcano NICs and the open ROCm software ecosystem, Helios is purpose-built to deliver a rack-scale AI platform supporting sovereign AI factories. Helios, combined with TCS' enterprise expertise and scale, will accelerate deployment and enhance operational efficiencies for enterprises. As part of this strategic collaboration, both companies will offer an AI-ready data center blueprint supporting up to 200 MW of capacity and will work with hyperscalers and AI companies to accelerate data center build-outs in India.