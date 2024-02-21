TCS expands partnership with The Co-operative Group (Co-op)

To help Co-op adopt cloud-first strategy to support business growth

Tata Consultancy Services has expanded its partnership with The Co-operative Group (Co-op), one of the world's largest consumer co-operatives with interests across food, funerals, insurance and legal services, to adopt a cloud first strategy that will support the group's business growth.

TCS has been the strategic partner to Co-op for the past 14 years, supporting a number of business-critical and workplace transformations. These include their retail business transformation, core system transformation and franchise programme. These initiatives have helped Co-op accelerate time to market, create new revenue streams, and enhance agility to respond in real time to emerging business scenarios.

The expanded partnership will see TCS help Co-op move from a traditional data centre model to a fully managed, scalable cloud environment powered by TCS Enterprise Cloud. This migration to a scalable cloud will help Co-op by enabling a foundation for future capabilities and growth, while reducing energy usage and supporting sustainability goals. TCS will also manage the hybrid cloud and SaaS estate for enhanced resilience and agility.

