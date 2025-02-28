Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

TCS extends partnership with DNB Bank ASA, Norway

Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Tata Consultancy Services has extended its partnership with DNB Bank ASA, Norway's largest financial services group, for an additional five years. This extension builds on a longstanding and successful collaboration, paving the way for continued growth and innovation.

Under the renewed partnership, TCS will continue as DNB's strategic partner, supporting the bank's digital modernization journey while enhancing cost efficiency targets. In addition, TCS will deploy next-generation technology for DNB's modernization initiatives by maintaining and developing new applications, strengthening security capabilities, and providing insights on next-generation technologies, including AI and quantum computing.

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 11:36 AM IST

