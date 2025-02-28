ITCONS E-Solutions bags Rs 3-cr order for manpower services from CWC

ITCONS E-Solutions has announced that it has secured a work order worth Rs 3.02 crore from the Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC), Department of Food and Public Distribution, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution.

The order involves providing 60 manpower services on a contractual basis for a period of two years, starting from March 9, 2025, and ending on March 8, 2027.

The company stated that this work order marks another significant achievement, further strengthening its association with CWC.

ITCONS E-Solutions is engaged in the business of recruitment and staffing services.

On full-year basis, the companys net profit jumped 10.4% to Rs 1.91 crore on 0.7% rise in net sales to Rs 28.50 crore in FY25 over FY24.

The scrip shed 0.30% to Rs 497.90 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News