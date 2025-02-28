Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Narmada Gelatines appoints Arun Jaiswal as CFO

Narmada Gelatines appoints Arun Jaiswal as CFO

Image
Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Narmada Gelatines said that its board has approved the appointment of Arun Jaiswal as a chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel (KMP) with effect from 15 March 2025.

Narmada Gelatines is engaged in the manufacture and sale of ossein and gelatine and has its manufacturing facility located in Jabalpur.

The company reported a standalone net profit jumped 25.1% to Rs 4.28 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 3.42 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations rose 2% year on year to Rs 48.02 crore in Q3 FY25.

Shares of Narmada Gelatines shed 0.51% to Rs 323 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tata Power arm bags Rs 632 crore order for solar modules

All-India house price index rises 3.1% in Q3: RBI

ITCONS E-Solutions bags Rs 3-cr order for manpower services from CWC

Chemplast Sanmar to acquire 18.46% stake in JSW Green Energy Nine for Rs 21.38 crore

Oriana Power inks pact with govt of Assam

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story