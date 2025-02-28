Narmada Gelatines appoints Arun Jaiswal as CFO

Narmada Gelatines said that its board has approved the appointment of Arun Jaiswal as a chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel (KMP) with effect from 15 March 2025.

Narmada Gelatines is engaged in the manufacture and sale of ossein and gelatine and has its manufacturing facility located in Jabalpur.

The company reported a standalone net profit jumped 25.1% to Rs 4.28 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 3.42 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations rose 2% year on year to Rs 48.02 crore in Q3 FY25.

Shares of Narmada Gelatines shed 0.51% to Rs 323 on the BSE.

