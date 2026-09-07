TCS launches Interactive Creative Engineering Studio in London

For proving clients access to AI-led creative engineering capabilities

Tata Consultancy Services has launched the TCS Interactive Creative Engineering Studio in London. The new 4,500-square-feet AI-native studio will serve as the hub for creative, industry, and engineering teams to collaborate with clients and brands to unlock new revenue growth, market expansion, and operational efficiency. The facility will enable clients to engage with our studio team to deepen audience engagement, enhance brand value, and bring ideas to reality.

With this new facility, TCS Interactive is strengthening its global network of studios, building on the launch of its New York studio in 2025. The London studio gives clients greater access to AI-led creative engineering capabilities. The studio launch comes at a time when demand for AI-enabled services is at an all-time high and AI is reshaping how content is created. Through this new studio, TCS will help clients turn concepts into scalable business outcomes at speed with its multidisciplinary AI-led capabilities. The hub will act as an extension of TCS Interactive - TCS' digital design, marketing, and experience-led transformation arm. It will enhance the division's global network by providing clients with an environment to co-create with hybrid teams of designers, strategists, domain experts, and engineers, with flexibility to scale capabilities in line with evolving needs.