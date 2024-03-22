TCS partners with Denmark-based Ramboll

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has signed a multimillion-dollar strategic partnership to carry out the end-to-end IT transformation of Ramboll, a global architecture, engineering, and consultancy company headquartered in Denmark.

Over the next seven years, TCS will modernize and streamline Ramboll's IT operating model to drive business growth and optimize the IT cost base. TCS will also deliver services to manage Ramboll's cloud and data centers, application development and maintenance, Cyber Security and Digital Workplace. This will set a digital foundation for Ramboll's business growth, help to reduce its climate footprint, and increase scalability.

